Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Issues Earnings Results

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

NASDAQ:BXRX remained flat at $$0.53 on Friday. 680,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

In other Baudax Bio news, CFO Richard S. Casten purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 158,200 shares of company stock valued at $93,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baudax Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) by 194.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Baudax Bio worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

