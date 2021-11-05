Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 90,079.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 61,254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

