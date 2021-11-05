Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 95.03%.

Shares of BTEGF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 712,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

