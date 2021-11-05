BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.33.

BCE stock traded down C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$63.46. 2,210,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,828. The company has a market cap of C$57.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$67.08.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

