BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.33.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded down C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$63.46. 2,210,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,828. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$67.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$57.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

