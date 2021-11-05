BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$63.00 at UBS Group

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target upped by UBS Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.33.

Shares of TSE BCE traded down C$0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$63.46. 2,210,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,828. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$67.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.20.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

