Beacon Price Tops $0.68 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $27,240.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00088880 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005993 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

