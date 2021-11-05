Beam (BEAM) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $73.28 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 100,273,000 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

