Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $358.13

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.13 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.17). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.17), with a volume of 417,954 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Get Beazley alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 392.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.70.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.