Befesa (BFSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/4/2021 – Befesa was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/2/2021 – Befesa was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Befesa was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – Befesa was given a new €91.00 ($107.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2021 – Befesa was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/18/2021 – Befesa was given a new €91.00 ($107.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/4/2021 – Befesa was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/22/2021 – Befesa was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/6/2021 – Befesa was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €63.60 ($74.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 29.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is €66.92 and its 200 day moving average is €64.14. Befesa S.A. has a 52 week low of €35.00 ($41.18) and a 52 week high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

