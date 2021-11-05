BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%.

Shares of BGNE traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.50. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total transaction of $8,040,816.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,694,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,644,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeiGene stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 205.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,060 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of BeiGene worth $39,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

