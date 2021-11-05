BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%.
Shares of BGNE traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.50. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total transaction of $8,040,816.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,694,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,644,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
