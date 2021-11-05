Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.59. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Bel Fuse worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.