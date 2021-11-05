Belinda J. Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $4,297,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $22.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

