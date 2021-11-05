Belt Finance (BELT) Price Hits $6.61 on Top Exchanges

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.61 or 0.00010812 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $53.20 million and $984,052.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00083503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00082705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.13 or 1.00448156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.84 or 0.07294655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022629 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,053,819 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

