Benchmark Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $42,391.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $3.87 million and $42,391.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00053940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00248908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 5,017,862 coins and its circulating supply is 2,839,055 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

