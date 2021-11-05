Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 165,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $373.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

