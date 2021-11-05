Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.23. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after buying an additional 266,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

