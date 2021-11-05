B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $30.91. B&G Foods shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 44,004 shares traded.

The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

About B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.