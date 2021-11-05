Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 2165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of -0.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

