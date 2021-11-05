Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 24138862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $713.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

