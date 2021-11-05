Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $343.38 and last traded at $333.14, with a volume of 22843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.90.
The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,322,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -291.56 and a beta of 2.31.
About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
