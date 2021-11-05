Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $343.38 and last traded at $333.14, with a volume of 22843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.90.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.06.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,322,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -291.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

