Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $40.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.46. 3,450,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,043. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.19 and a 1 year high of $343.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.06.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

