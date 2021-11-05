Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $370.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.06.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $293.90 on Friday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $312.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -251.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

