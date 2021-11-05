Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $380.00 at Piper Sandler

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.06.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $338.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $312.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 99.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

