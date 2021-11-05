BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BLRDF remained flat at $$21.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

