BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $234.82 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $116.08 or 0.00189674 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $234.82 million and $122.22 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004097 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00602317 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

