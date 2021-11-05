BinaryX Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $234.82 million and $122.22 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $116.08 or 0.00189674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004097 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00602317 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.