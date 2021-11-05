Binovi Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF)’s stock price traded down 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 13,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 317,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Binovi Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNVIF)

Binovi Technologies Corp. is a human performance technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products. It operates through the Binovi, a care platform that combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 students, vision care specialists, and sports performance testing and training.

