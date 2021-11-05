BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

