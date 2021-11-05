BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $18.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 254.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 654,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

