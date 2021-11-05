BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,053. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $338.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

