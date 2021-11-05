Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $372.82.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,164,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after buying an additional 189,746 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $280.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.