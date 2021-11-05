Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $372.82.
Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,164,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after buying an additional 189,746 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
