Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $565.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,793,415 coins and its circulating supply is 22,632,555 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

