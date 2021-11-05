Bitball Treasure Reaches Market Cap of $29.32 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and approximately $248,940.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $65.16 or 0.00106952 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

