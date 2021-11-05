Bitcoin Atom Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

