Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Down 63.1% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 48.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $49,400.49 and $273.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 63.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

