Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $322.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00002898 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $322.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00265906 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00105042 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00141746 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

