Bitcoin SV Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $250.60 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.27 billion and $250.60 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $173.02 or 0.00282798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,182.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $598.73 or 0.00978597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00242374 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00029941 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,889,095 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

