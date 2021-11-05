BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Down 29.6% This Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $4,083.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,088,293 coins and its circulating supply is 4,876,839 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

