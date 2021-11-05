Bitcoinus Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,479.50 and $30.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,192.34 or 1.00155524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.81 or 0.00706750 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

