BitGuild PLAT Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,175.19 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $60,175.19 and approximately $26,590.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013898 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

