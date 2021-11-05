Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $122,470.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.38 or 0.00563436 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,540,862 coins and its circulating supply is 10,540,858 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

