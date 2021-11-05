Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

BLKB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 402,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,692. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,103.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

