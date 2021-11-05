BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.11

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.11 and traded as high as C$14.60. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 3,640,927 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,039.70. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,888,459.80.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

