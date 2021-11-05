BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.55

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRGE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 722 ($9.43). The stock had a trading volume of 147,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,602. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 730 ($9.54). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 681.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 642.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £709.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

