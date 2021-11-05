BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.55

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BRGE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 722 ($9.43). The stock had a trading volume of 147,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,602. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 730 ($9.54). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 681.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 642.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £709.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43.
About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.