BlackRock Inc. Acquires 86,665 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Greenlane worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter worth $54,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter worth $93,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $65,322.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,488 shares of company stock worth $428,816. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $1.78 on Friday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

