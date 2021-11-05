BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 103,581 Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Graphite Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.07. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphite Bio Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

