BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.57% of Capital Southwest worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $2,601,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 115.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 58.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $507,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715 in the last three months. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

