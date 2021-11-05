BlackRock Inc. Buys 148,342 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.54% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

