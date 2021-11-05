BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Lannett worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LCI shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.